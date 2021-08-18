Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

St. Joseph Announces $15 Minimum Wage Across The Board For Hourly Workers

By Dave Begley
somerset106.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHI Saint Joseph Health, including Saint Joseph London and the CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group, has implemented a $15/hour minimum starting wage for all full-time, part-time and temporary employees starting this month. The move is a more than $3 million investment across the board. John Yanes, president, Saint Joseph London said in a news release this increase to their minimum wage recognizes the critical role all of their employees play in caring for their patients. He said they value the contributions of each and every person who impacts the lives of their patients. CHI Saint Joseph Health is the first health care provider in the London area to offer the $15/hour minimum wage. The increased wage will apply to all hourly employees in hospitals and physician practices owned by the system in Lexington, Bardstown, Berea, London, Mount Sterling and Nicholasville.

www.somerset106.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chi Saint Joseph Health#Mount Sterling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Richmond, VANBC 29 News

VCU Health raising minimum wage to $15 for some workers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU Health is raising the minimum wage across its hospitals and clinics from $12 an hour up to $15. The change applies to frontline employees who work alongside clinical teams to provide food and nutrition services, environmental services, valet and other services to VCU Health’s patients and operations.
Lexington, KYlanereport.com

CHI Saint Joseph Health implements $15/hour minimum wage

LEXINGTON, Ky. — CHI Saint Joseph Health, including Continuing Care Hospital, Saint Joseph East, Saint Joseph Hospital, Women’s Hospital at Saint Joseph East, and the CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group in the Lexington area, has implemented a $15/hour minimum starting wage for all full-time, part-time and temporary employees starting this month.
Riverview, FLhealthleadersmedia.com

New chief medical officer announced at St. Joseph's Hospital

BLOOMINGDALE — RIVERVIEW, FL — Christopher E. Bucciarelli has recently been named chief medical officer of St. Joseph's Hospital—South. Bucciarelli's responsibilities at St. Joseph's includes training new physicians on the hospital's policies and keeping staff current on health regulations. #1 — The signs patients have the delta variant are different...
JobsRolla Daily News

Mercy will increase minimum wage for all employees to $15 an hour

Mercy announced Thursday it would be increasing the minimum starting pay for all the employees in the health care system to $15 an hour. In a news release, Mercy said the $18 million annual commitment means more than 6,000 employees will be getting a raise. "This decision is rooted in...
Baltimore, MDwypr.org

USM Employees Demand $15 Minimum Wage

Dozens of University System of Maryland (USM) employees rallied Monday demanding a minimum wage of $15 an hour. USM employees, who are unionized with AFSCME Council 3, marched at the University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB), waving signs reading “RESPECT OUR SERVICE,” and chanting, “We want our money now!”. Angela Webb...
Watertown, NYwwnytv.com

Samaritan increases minimum wage

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center is sweetening the pot to fill staffing shortages. The hospital announced Wednesday that it’s upping its minimum wage to $15 an hour. It affects about 1,300 employees and any new hires. It amounts to an increase in current and starting wages by...
Colorado Statedenvergazette.com

Colorado care workers hold protest in demand of wage board, investigation

Dozens of care workers rallied at the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment Thursday, demanding the state convene a wage board and investigate care workers’ wages. Protestors said care workers are underpaid, overworked and lack basic benefits, training and support. Over 50% of home care workers in Colorado rely on public assistance and over 33% rely on Medicaid, according to Colorado Care Workers Unite.
Buckhannon, WVmybuckhannon.com

St. Joseph’s Hospital expands testing hours for COVID-19 virus

BUCKHANNON — St. Joseph’s Hospital is expanding its testing hours in response to the increase in COVID-19 infections. If you think you may have been exposed, testing is available at the drive-through trailer set up outside of the hospital. Testing is now available seven days a week: Monday through Friday...
Monett, MOPosted by
The Joplin Globe

CoxHealth raising minimum wage to $15.25 per hour

Springfield-based CoxHealth, which has hospitals in Monett, Lamar and Branson, announced Tuesday that it will soon raise its minimum wage to $15.25 per hour. Officials hope the increase in pay will help spur a “call to arms” for the area. More workers are needed at CoxHealth to help meet the dramatic increase in demand for care, brought on in part by the COVID-19 pandemic, they said.
CollegesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Morgan State University Approves $15 Minimum Wage For Hourly Employees

Morgan State University (MSU) announced changes to its employee wages, including implementing a $15 minimum wage for hourly workers. The changes, which went into effect earlier this month, will also convert contract employees to full-time wages with benefits. The university will also increase the adjunct faculty pay to attract and retain high-quality instructors for courses at all levels.
New Orleans, LAbizneworleans.com

N.O. Civil Service Plans for $15/Hour Minimum Wage

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Civil Service Department announced that it is officially recommending a plan for a new pay structure where the lowest salary for city employees would be $15 an hour. The pay plan is due by Sept. 1 per the ordinance issued by the City Council.
Minnesota StateHastings Star Gazette

Minnesota minimum wage to increase to $10.33 an hour for large employers, $8.42 for small employers starting Jan. 1, 2022

Minnesota's minimum-wage rates will be adjusted for inflation Jan. 1, 2022, to $10.33 an hour for large employers and $8.42 an hour for other state minimum wages. The current large-employer minimum wage, $10.08, will increase by 25 cents to $10.33. Other state minimum wages, including the small-employer, youth and training wages, as well as the summer work travel exchange visitor program wage, which are all currently $8.21, will increase by 21 cents to $8.42. These increases are both 2.5%.
Rochester, NYRochester Business Journal

RMAPI to celebrate employers who have raised their minimum wage

The Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative established a goal six months ago of raising the wages of 10,000 Rochester residents to at least $15 an hour in 2021. The coalition now plans to celebrate all of the local organizations that have made that commitment, even those who committed to the wage increases prior to this year. Employers can ...
Public Healthsomerset106.com

COVID Hospitalizations Pushing Workforce To The Limit

Hospital directors in the area are expressing concern over the recent surge in ICU hospitalizations. Dr. John Yanes, President of Saint Joseph London says the long fight against COVID-19 is pushing his workforce to their limit. He said you get to be a little weary because you’re doing this day in and day out and you think you’re coming out of this, then you see the peak go back up again. President of Baptist Health Corbin, Dr. Anthony Powers, has seen the same staffing issue. Commissioner Stack of the Kentucky Public Health Department sees the Delta Variant strain of Coronavirus as the culprit behind the strain on hospitals. A recent study from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention along with the Department of Public Health has concluded that unvaccinated Kentuckians are more than twice as likely to re-contract COVID-19. Doctors say this is a very good indicator that people should take the vaccine even if they had COVID-19 already. Local health experts are in full agreement that catching COVID-19 on its own may not be enough to protect you in the future. Public health officials continue to encourage vaccination and mask-wearing as deterrents that would ease stress on the medical system. Meanwhile Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said the vaccination rate is not high enough. He encouraged people to stay off unverified social media “sources” when it comes to learning about the virus saying this is not a spin, it’s not somebody’s story, it’s a fact. He said 97 percent of the people in the hospitals right now are unvaccinated. He said vaccination is the key to getting this behind us. Senator McConnell encourages Kentuckians and people all over the country to overcome their skepticism and get vaccinated.
Healthsomerset106.com

Gov. Beshear names week of August 23rd in appreciation of local health care workers

Today, Gov. Andy Beshear visited health care heroes at the Franklin County Health Department and signed a proclamation to recognize the start of Health Care Heroes Appreciation Week in the commonwealth. He encouraged businesses, schools, communities, churches, families and more to celebrate the health care heroes around them as well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy