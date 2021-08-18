Cancel
London, KY

London Police Officer Retires After 45 Years Of Service

By Dave Begley
somerset106.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe London Police Department is congratulating Patrolman Kenny Jones on his retirement, dedicating 45 years to law enforcement. This is Patrolman Jones’ second retirement having previously served as Captain for the LPD before returning in 2015 to participate in community programs such as DARE, RAD, and Domestic Violence awareness. He has also worked with several other organizations and charities such as the Laurel-London Optimist Club. We here at Forcht Broadcasting London would like to salute our friend Kenny Jones, thank him for his service and wish him all the best as he retires…again.

