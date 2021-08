Mexico’s proximity to the US, making for reasonable travel times even with kids in tow, and dream weather make it a can’t-go-wrong destination for family vacation planning. Most of us think of heading straight to digging our toes in the sand or wading into the clear-as-bathwater ocean when we dream of heading south of the border. But, there’s so much more to the culturally rich Mexico than beach bumming. A visit to the State of Yucatán will find you at the top of ancient pyramids, swapping the ocean for naturally formed pools deep underground swirling with Mayan mystique, exploring welcoming cities with rich histories and finding a new appreciation for the people of Mexico. Read on to hear about our most favorite places to discover in Yucatán.