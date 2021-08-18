2021 Worlds: Team Japan preview

Ahhhh predications. Some of us love them, some of us hate them, but nonetheless we have them for you on who we think will win the 2021 World Championships!. Finland will be looking to avenge their controversial shootout loss to the United States in the 2019 gold medal game (on home soil!), and I think they have the willpower and the talent to come back even stronger. They’ll have to go through two leaders on the world stage in the U.S. and Canada, while also working to stay ahead of the ROC and Switzerland in group play...but anything can happen when you’ve got a chip on your collective metaphorical shoulders. And while the Finns will be without Noora Räty, they have a trio of extremely solid goaltenders and a defensive corps that could genuinely put them into contention for their first title.