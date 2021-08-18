Cancel
Public Health

Governor's Public Health Commission

in.gov
 6 days ago

Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced on August 18 that he is establishing a 15-member commission to examine Indiana’s public health system and make recommendations to improve its structure, funding and operations. The Governor’s Public Health Commission will be co-chaired by former state Sen. Luke Kenley, who has spent decades managing...

