12 comfortable women's flats to wear to the office

Click here to read the full article. As employees return to their office places, tailoring is set to make its own return. Whether people are in-person or still working remotely, there’s an urban, tailored vibe for fall running through the contemporary market. Relaxed-meets-smart tailoring; pleated skirts; edgy leather layers, and upbeat colorways all signal a reinvigorated work wardrobe. On the fall runways, designers Jil Sander, Proenza Schouler, Nina Ricci, Peter Do, 1017 Alyx 9SM, Prada, Off-White and more proposed a reworked take on the traditional wardrobe with messages of optimism and empowerment at the forefront.More from WWDThe Cape Makes A Return On The Runway Contemporary labels Danz, Ashlyn, Eytys and Calvin Luo and followed suit with edgy tailored looks and urban accessories such as boyish shoes from Labucq and Eytys, and layered jewelry from Other People’s Property, Mam, Sophie Bille Brahe and Pattaraphan. Here, WWD rounds up smart looks from the fall designer runways alongside updated takes from contemporary designers and iconic workwear looks from the cinema.