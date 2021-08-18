Cancel
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Best Kept Camping Secret Is This Waterfront Spot With More Than 390 Glorious Campsites

Oklahoma is no stranger to beautiful campsites. Fortunately, we have hundreds to choose from in every corner of the state. One of the most spectacular places to camp is at Broken Bow State Park in southeastern Oklahoma. This state park boasts over 390 glorious campsites, many of which sit right on the water. It’s situated in one of the most mountainous regions in the state and offers visitors many water sources including streams, a lake, rivers, ponds, and more.

Check it out below:

Beavers Bend State Park covers over 3,000 acres in beautiful southeastern Oklahoma. It's located in the middle of Kiamichi Mountains so there are thousands of ancient trees all around, creating a majestic backdrop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RIoh0_0bVkGTbK00
travelok.com

Campgrounds in the park can be found alongside The Lower Mountain Fork River and Broken Bow Lake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HWPK6_0bVkGTbK00
Anthony Schenck/Google Photos

There are a total of 8 campgrounds in the park with over 390 campsites and over 50 tent sites. Plus, they have RV options and cabin rentals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ilNJC_0bVkGTbK00
naosuke ii/Flickr

Imagine waking up in the morning with a sunrise like this. It's hard to describe the magic you will experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F57t5_0bVkGTbK00
Sreeranjini Niraj/Google Photos

Bring the family along and make memories around the campfire. The weather isn't as hot in this part of the state compared to others, so it's a great summer destination.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39cmam_0bVkGTbK00
Brian Trumbly/Google Photos

The campgrounds offer several amenities including bbq grills. You can bring your groceries and have some cookouts or there is a restaurant and store in the park open to the public.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x93fH_0bVkGTbK00
Brian Trumbly/Google Photos

The park is home to miles and miles of hiking trails, many of which will take you along the river and waterfront spots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xTdG4_0bVkGTbK00
Shiblee Sadik/Google Photos

The water is so crystal clear here. You will love being able to see your feet when you are swimming. Even the lake is very clear and is great for swimming, fishing, kayaking, and boating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AJt7C_0bVkGTbK00
Tim Lam/Google Photos

The primitive campsites are $12 per tent, per night and RV spaces run about $20 per night. All campsites are first-come, first-serve, so get there early if you want the best spot...the waterfront ones tend to go first.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LNwpv_0bVkGTbK00
travelok.com

Click here to learn more about pricing and the park rules.

There is a fun train ride in the state park that you’ll want to experience. Click here to read all about it.

Comments / 0

