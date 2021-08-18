Oklahoma Best Kept Camping Secret Is This Waterfront Spot With More Than 390 Glorious Campsites

Oklahoma is no stranger to beautiful campsites. Fortunately, we have hundreds to choose from in every corner of the state. One of the most spectacular places to camp is at Broken Bow State Park in southeastern Oklahoma. This state park boasts over 390 glorious campsites, many of which sit right on the water. It’s situated in one of the most mountainous regions in the state and offers visitors many water sources including streams, a lake, rivers, ponds, and more.

Check it out below:

Beavers Bend State Park covers over 3,000 acres in beautiful southeastern Oklahoma. It's located in the middle of Kiamichi Mountains so there are thousands of ancient trees all around, creating a majestic backdrop.

Campgrounds in the park can be found alongside The Lower Mountain Fork River and Broken Bow Lake.

There are a total of 8 campgrounds in the park with over 390 campsites and over 50 tent sites. Plus, they have RV options and cabin rentals.

Imagine waking up in the morning with a sunrise like this. It's hard to describe the magic you will experience.

Bring the family along and make memories around the campfire. The weather isn't as hot in this part of the state compared to others, so it's a great summer destination.

The campgrounds offer several amenities including bbq grills. You can bring your groceries and have some cookouts or there is a restaurant and store in the park open to the public.

The park is home to miles and miles of hiking trails, many of which will take you along the river and waterfront spots.

The water is so crystal clear here. You will love being able to see your feet when you are swimming. Even the lake is very clear and is great for swimming, fishing, kayaking, and boating.

The primitive campsites are $12 per tent, per night and RV spaces run about $20 per night. All campsites are first-come, first-serve, so get there early if you want the best spot...the waterfront ones tend to go first.

Click here to learn more about pricing and the park rules.

There is a fun train ride in the state park that you’ll want to experience. Click here to read all about it.

The post Oklahoma Best Kept Camping Secret Is This Waterfront Spot With More Than 390 Glorious Campsites appeared first on Only In Your State .