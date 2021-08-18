Invasion of the kiddos — ‘The Rainbow Fish’ opens this Friday at Main Street LIVE
This weekend the kids take over Main Street LIVE with their performance of “The Rainbow Fish,” a fun story about the most beautiful fish in the ocean, Rainbow Fish. His scales shimmer the colors of a rainbow. Other fish see him, they want shimmering scales as well, but Rainbow Fish keeps the beautiful scales to himself. A choice that makes “Rainbow Fish” the loneliest fish in the ocean.www.thechronicle-news.com
