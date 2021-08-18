Three sentenced for the kidnapping, murder of local man
(Fremont County, WY) – Acting United States Attorney Bob Murray announced today that Seth Thomas Blackburn, age 31 of Arapahoe, Wyoming; Peter Joseph Blackburn, a/k/a “Homer,” age 34 of Riverton, Wyoming; and Brent Jordan Gould, age 30 of Riverton, Wyoming, were all sentenced by Chief United States District Judge Scott W. Skavdahl for crimes related to an August 4th, 2019, kidnapping that resulted in the death of Victor Dale Addison.county10.com
