German Green’s road to Michigan, outlook for 2021 season

All eyes are going to be on Michigan’s defense for the upcoming 2021 season purely for its newness. After the upheaval of Don Brown’s system and an influx of new blood, the defensive scheme is getting a much-anticipated makeover. It’s safe to assume that now everyone has a shot to prove themselves as having a place in the new order of things. As it currently stands, Jim Harbaugh has mentioned only one starter at cornerback, senior Gemon Green, indicating there is an open place for someone ready to step up. If there was a time to make a statement it’s now.