Before Returning To Field, Blast Players Engage With Youth At Local Camps

On a warm, sunny morning in early August, Jonatas Melo lofts ball after ball to soccer players streaking toward goal. The Baltimore Blast midfielder is one of the indoor soccer team’s most dominant passers who has racked up double-digit assists in each of his last three seasons, but today he isn’t running drills with his Blast teammates. Instead, it’s with a group of 13-year-olds at Meadowood Regional Park in Lutherville, Md.