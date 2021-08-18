Cancel
Hays, TX

29 Hays residents in ICU; one vaccinated, 28 unvaccinated

By Sahar Chmais
haysfreepress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour ICU beds remain available in Trauma Service Area O (TSA-O); TSA-O serves 11 counties, including Hays and Travis counties. Not all ICU beds in the area are occupied by COVID-19 cases, but 247 of the 484 occupied ICU beds are coronavirus patients. Lack of ICU bed space not only affects coronavirus patients, but it also means that anyone who needs hospitalization in an ICU may not get the proper attention they need.

