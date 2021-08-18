Cancel
Middle East

Israelis, Palestinians Jointly Fight Forest Fires Near Jerusalem

By zenger.news
Florida Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmid the tragic destruction and displacement caused by wildfires that have blazed through the Jerusalem Hills since Aug. 15, the Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted a memorable photo on Facebook The caption reads: “Israeli & Palestinian firefighters take a lunch break together while battling wildfires near Jerusalem. Thank you to the Palestinian Authority for the cooperation.” Israeli Defense Minister […]

#Palestinians#Jerusalem#Israelis#Israeli Palestinian#The Palestinian Authority
