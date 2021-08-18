Israelis, Palestinians Jointly Fight Forest Fires Near Jerusalem
Amid the tragic destruction and displacement caused by wildfires that have blazed through the Jerusalem Hills since Aug. 15, the Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted a memorable photo on Facebook The caption reads: “Israeli & Palestinian firefighters take a lunch break together while battling wildfires near Jerusalem. Thank you to the Palestinian Authority for the cooperation.” Israeli Defense Minister […]www.thefloridastar.com
