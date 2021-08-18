Israelis, Palestinians Jointly Fight Forest Fires Near Jerusalem

The Israeli combat aviation has bombed in the early hours of Sunday Hamas military positions in the Gaza Strip in response to Saturday’s protest marches on the border of the enclave. In the incidents, 41 Palestinians were wounded by gunshots, including a 13-year-old boy who was shot in the head, as well as a sniper of the border police (militarized body), who is hospitalized in very serious condition after being attacked with a gun. The return of the demonstrations in front of the dividing line threatens to unleash new confrontations after the ceasefire reached three months ago between Israel and Gaza’s Islamist militias, which put an end to a military escalation that lasted for 11 days and caused the death of 250 Palestinians and 13 Israelis.