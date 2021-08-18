If you’ve been around the block and paid any attention to written content put out in almost any form, you’ve heard the old newspaper adage, “If it bleeds, it reads” or the colloquial rendition “if it bleeds, it leads”. This saying borders on cliched in 2021, but is just as valid as it ever was long before the internet came into existence and actual unbiased journalism left this world. Why is this a thing? Well, over the early years of tracking readership in order to sell ad revenue, newspaper magnates discovered that a negative story was far more likely to gain readership and go “viral” before “going viral” was a thing. People are just wired to focus on negative news, headlines, blog posts, etc., right or wrong. The average negative story is over ten times more likely to gain readership than a positive one.