Nuno confirms Dane Scarlett will make his first Tottenham start vs. Pacos de Ferreira
Harry Kane isn’t in Portugal to play in the Europa Conference League, so his place will fall to his understudy, and possible future replacement. Speaking to the press ahead of Thursday’s Conference League playoff first leg at Liga NOS side Pacos de Ferreira, Tottenham Hotspur head coach Nuno Espirito Santo confirmed that the 17 year old striker and academy graduate, heir to the “He’s one of our own” chant, will have his first competitive first team start tomorrow.cartilagefreecaptain.sbnation.com
Comments / 0