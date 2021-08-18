Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Colorado Cup Welcomes Rams into New Season

csurams.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT COLLINS, Colo. – Talk and anticipation of the season ends Thursday when the Colorado State soccer team kicks off against Colorado in the season opener as part of the Colorado Cup, which concludes Sunday at Denver with all teams involved. For the fourth time in the program's nine years...

csurams.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Fort Collins, CO
Sports
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
State
Tennessee State
City
Fort Collins, CO
City
Boulder, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buffaloes#The Six#Colorado Ncaa Di#Cu#Ncaa Tournament#Buffs#Pioneers#Csu Soccer Notebook#Texas Tech#Unc#All American#Cal State Fullerton#Colorado Cup Central
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden under growing pressure to extend Afghanistan deadline

The Biden administration is coming under growing pressure to extend the U.S. troop presence in Afghanistan to help evacuate all American citizens and Afghan allies, even though doing so risks increasing tensions with the Taliban. President Biden has already committed to staying beyond Aug. 31 to evacuate remaining Americans but...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt formally exonerated

U.S. Capitol Police have formally exonerated an officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6. “USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer’s conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer’s own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury,” Capitol Police said in a statement.
TV ShowsPosted by
NBC News

'Jeopardy!' temporary host Mayim Bialik replaces Mike Richards in self-made debacle

The past week has not been a happy one for the producers of “Jeopardy!” — the long-running television quiz show still coping with the loss of its iconic host, Alex Trebek, to cancer last year. Plans for an orderly transition to its new permanent host, Mike Richards, collapsed into chaos when Richards, the show’s executive producer, announced Friday that he was stepping down following revelations that he’d previously made a string of disparaging comments about women, Jews and poor people and that two lawsuits alleged that, while a producer on the game show “The Price Is Right,” he discriminated against two of the show's models. Actress Mayim Bialik will take over as interim host for the first few weeks following his absence.
PoliticsNBC News

Hochul to be sworn in as N.Y.'s first woman governor after Cuomo exits

Kathy Hochul is set to be sworn in as New York's first female governor shortly after the clock strikes midnight Monday night as the state prepares to move on from the ten-year tenure of the scandal-scarred Andrew Cuomo. After Cuomo's resignation becomes official at 11:59 pm ET, Hochul will be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy