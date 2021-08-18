Football: Scouting the 2021 fall season in the Mid-Suburban League
Worth noting: The Bison have 15 returning players, 8 of whom have been starting since they were sophomores. Buffalo Grove is coming off its best season since 2017 when it went 9-2. Trystan Anderson and Eli Shereshovech will be on the defensive line and anchor that squad which will also feature Scott Murray and Matthew Wolverton. Michael Cervantez steps into play quarterback and will have a plethora of wide receivers to throw to in Scott Murray, Andre Luyando, Jacob Prawica, Tommy Spiegelman. Cole Nixon, who ran well last season, will be back at running back while sophomore Anthony Polano should also see action. The Bison will be heading to New Lenox to open the season at Lincoln-Way Central.football.dailyherald.com
