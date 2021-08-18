Dist. 64 Board Tweaks Rules For Opening, Masking
In a normal school year (pre-COVID), preparing for opening day of the fall semester in Park Ridge-Niles School Dist. 64 would seem relatively uncomplicated. In 2020, when schools had gone on remote learning in March and new protocols for cleaning, social distancing and mask wearing were changing regularly from June to September, each school district juggled staffing, bus and food contracts, and unpredictable schedules.www.journal-topics.com
Comments / 0