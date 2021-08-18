U.S. disaster chief says vaccination rates are rising in hurricane-prone states
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Spikes in COVID-19 infections and strong public messaging are starting to spur increased vaccination rates in hurricane-prone states, but more work is needed, the top U.S. official in charge of disaster relief, Deanne Criswell, told Reuters on Wednesday. U.S. President Joe Biden last week urged https://www.reuters.com/world/us/biden-urge-americans-hurricane-prone-states-get-covid-19-shots-2021-08-10 Americans
