Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

U.S. disaster chief says vaccination rates are rising in hurricane-prone states

By Syndicated Content
rock947.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – Spikes in COVID-19 infections and strong public messaging are starting to spur increased vaccination rates in hurricane-prone states, but more work is needed, the top U.S. official in charge of disaster relief, Deanne Criswell, told Reuters on Wednesday. U.S. President Joe Biden last week urged https://www.reuters.com/world/us/biden-urge-americans-hurricane-prone-states-get-covid-19-shots-2021-08-10 Americans...

rock947.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
Louisiana State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Vaccinations#Weather#Reuters#Americans#Republican#Democratic#Tropical Storm Henri
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
U.S. Politicsleedaily.com

Biden Administration To Announce Most Americans Will Need Corona Virus Booster

With various new variants of the coronavirus emerging, there is still so much we do not know about the efficacy of vaccines, their longevity, and the duration of protection. Scientists and researchers are actively looking into the possibility of booster shots. With the US being one of the hardest-hit countries by the pandemic, the Biden Administration is set to Announce that most Americans will need Corona Virus Booster.
SciencePosted by
Reason.com

A New York Times Reporter Claims Americans Distrust the Government's COVID-19 Advice Because They Don't Understand How Science Works

Many Americans do not have much faith in the government's COVID-19 advice, which has changed repeatedly during the pandemic, often for questionable reasons. It has not helped that local, state, and federal public health officials have defended their positions with disingenuous arguments or misrepresented the scientific evidence. A survey conducted...
Public HealthUPMATTERS

MDHHS promotes vaccines, masks as case rates rise again

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Coronavirus case and positivity rates are rising around Michigan, with most regions now at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s highest risk level designation for virus spread, health officials say. “Michigan is in a high level of community transmission. Our positivity and case rates,...
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

EU Passes U.S. in COVID Vaccination Rates

MONDAY, Aug. 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- After lagging behind for months, the European Union (EU) now has a higher COVID-19 vaccination rate than the United States. Rates of people in the 27-member EU with at least one dose have climbed from less than 4% in mid-February to 60%, while rates in the United States rose from nearly 12% to less than 58%, the Associated Press reported.
Public HealthWest Central Tribune

Biden urges Americans in hurricane-prone states to get COVID-19 shots

WASHINGTON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Tuesday urged Americans in hurricane-prone states to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to protect themselves in case they have to evacuate from their homes, warning that serious hurricanes could strike this month. The spread of the coronavirus has been particularly severe in...
Public Healthdrugstorenews.com

Vaccine Nation: Profiling states leading in vaccination rates

As states get their populations vaccinated, their economies begin to bounce back from pandemic-induced dips. With much of the past 18 months filled with grim statistics that accompany a pandemic — more than 600,000 deaths in the United States alone and more than 34 million cases — this month, DSN is looking at states that lead in the more hopeful statistic: the percentage of their population that is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
HealthEnid News and Eagle

Vaccinations on rise in state as hospitals beds fill up

Vaccination rates in Oklahoma have been on an upswing in recent weeks, and state health officials hope the numbers reflect a growing willingness among the unvaccinated to get their shots and stave off an oncoming surge of new cases. “I hate the fact that increased numbers and hospitalizations are what...
Georgia Stategeorgiahealthnews.com

Georgia’s vaccine rate rises amid COVID spike; incentives coming?

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article reflected figures from another news organization that have since been revised. As the Delta variant drives a relentless COVID-19 surge, Georgia’s vaccination rate has picked up steam. A Washington Post analysis, based on CDC data, reported Tuesday that the state’s rate of...
EducationSeattle Weekly

State schools chief urges a vaccine mandate for teachers

The leader of Washington’s public schools on Thursday (Aug. 12) urged Gov. Jay Inslee to require that all public school employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face the loss of their jobs. In a letter, Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal “strongly” encouraged the governor to compel all teachers and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy