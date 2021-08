The truce that the negotiations between Chavismo and the opposition in Mexico entail is encouraging the return to Venezuela of opposition leaders who remained in exile. The government of Nicolás Maduro is allowing his return due to the heating of the electoral landscape before the elections of governors and mayors that will be held in November and the wear and tear of the structure created by Juan Guaidó. Grace, however, does not even by far include the bulk of the opposition leadership in exile.