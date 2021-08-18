Cancel
Pokemon Unite gets mobile release date, Sword and Shield to remain competitive center

By Andrew Ross
massivelyop.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s Pokemon Presents wasn’t the most exciting for fans of multiplayer online gaming, but there were a few kernels of information for us nonetheless. While the new information on the upcoming Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl shows off some neat stuff, like customizable bases returning, simple online lobbies, non-combat pokemon contests, and digging mini-games that can be done with other players, The Pokemon Company has also announced that competitive ranked events will be held in the Pokemon Sword and Shield games in the foreseeable future.

