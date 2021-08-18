Pokemon Unite gets mobile release date, Sword and Shield to remain competitive center

Elyon, the MMO we’ve been watching every since it first entered our radar as Ascent: Infinite Realm, is launching its second closed beta test here in the west tomorrow – and we’re gonna get you in. Kakao has granted Massively OP a stack of keys for the test, which kicks off on August 18th and runs through the weekend, concluding on August 23rd. This is your last chance to check out the game freely ahead of its fall launch; as we found during the first closed beta, the game seems destined to impress “the younger folks who have yet to experience the magic of the MMORPG.”