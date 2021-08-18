Pokemon Unite gets mobile release date, Sword and Shield to remain competitive center
Today’s Pokemon Presents wasn’t the most exciting for fans of multiplayer online gaming, but there were a few kernels of information for us nonetheless. While the new information on the upcoming Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl shows off some neat stuff, like customizable bases returning, simple online lobbies, non-combat pokemon contests, and digging mini-games that can be done with other players, The Pokemon Company has also announced that competitive ranked events will be held in the Pokemon Sword and Shield games in the foreseeable future.massivelyop.com
Comments / 0