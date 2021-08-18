Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

The New Taco Bell Design Looks Like That One Bank In Loves Park

By Joe Dredge
Posted by 
99.5 WKDQ
99.5 WKDQ
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I was just talking about this bank with my sister the other day. She says that it scared her when she was a kid. Our parents used to use this bank when it was whatever it was before PNC Bank. Fun note, this was the first place I used an ATM. A truly magical device when you were a kid. You just put your card in and money came out, I couldn't understand why we didn't have infinite money. But my sister said that the people in the bridge above always scared her and she thought she had to be on her best behavior in line because the people were watching her.

wkdq.com

Comments / 0

99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ

Evansville IN
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pnc Park#Taco Day#Design#Fast Food Restaurant#Food Drink#The New Taco Bell#Pnc Bank#Taco Bell Defy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsThrillist

Taco Bell's New Meal Bundle Comes with 5 Popular Menu Items for $7

Taco Bell's always serving up tasty new menu offerings. So much so that it can be hard to pick just one. Thankfully, the Forth Meal founder offers several bundles to make it easier to order your favorites and save a little money at the same time. The latest T-Bell bundle gets you five menu options for $7.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Dish At Olive Garden According To Nearly 24% Of People

As the most popular Italian restaurant chain in America, Olive Garden does have its share of loyal fans that enjoy dining at the eatery with their loved ones. The brand even states on its website, "At Olive Garden, we know that life is better together and everyone is happiest when they're with family." As such, the restaurant focuses on providing a range of food options for all its customers to share such as salads, soups, pastas, and much more.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

Is Taco Bell's Most Popular Discontinued Item Coming Back?

Taco Bell is well known for its strategy of abruptly discontinuing and then bringing back popular menu items. The chain took fans on a roller coaster ride of emotions in the past year, cutting the hugely popular Cheesy Fiesta Potato in July of 2020 only to bring it right back six months later. Another heart-breaking discontinuation that is yet to be reversed? The Mexican Pizza, which was taken off the menus in 2020 much to the chagrin of fans, 166,000 of whom even signed a petition lobbying for its return.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Taco Bell Chalupa: What To Know Before Ordering

Chalupas have a long history as a traditional Mexican dish. But they've also been a crave-worthy staple for Tex-Mex lovers for at least the past 20-some years, ever since Taco Bell added them to the menu in 1999 and made them nationally famous more than 30 years since the chain was founded in 1962 (per the official website).
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

Taco Bell Will Soon Open a Revolutionary New Restaurant

When it comes to restaurant design, Taco Bell is leading the pack. Now more than ever, customers want a faster contactless experience, and the chain has been putting in the work to provide just that with its new Go Mobile locations. But it has now taken things a step further with an even more advanced design that will provide the fastest Taco Bell experience yet.
Restaurantsbrandeating.com

Review: Taco Bell - Loaded Taco Fries

Taco Bell's Loaded Taco Fries features seasoned fries topped with seasoned beef, iceberg lettuce, shredded cheddar, nacho cheese, crispy-fried red tortilla strips, Spicy Ranch sauce, and diced tomatoes. I paid $3.69 for an order (the suggested price is $2.99). Loaded Taco Fries offers a bit more variety than the previous...
Irvine, CAThrillist

We Tried Taco Bell’s New TRUFF Hot Sauce Items to See if They’re Any Good

You can get the TRUFF sauce either in a loaded fry plate or burrito. If Taco Bell comes knocking, asking if you’d like to journey to their headquarters in sunny Irvine, California to try out a new menu item, you answer. And if the item is its new collaboration with TRUFF—the hot sauce brand infused with black truffle essence—and it’s only being tested at a single Southern California location, you happily hop on 57 South all the way to Orange County.
RestaurantsThrillist

Taco Bell Is Making New TRUFF Hot Sauce Burritos & Nacho Fries

Taco Bell’s ever-popular Nacho Fries made their seventh comeback to menus earlier this summer with a new Loaded Taco option. Now, to up the ante a bit, the chain has teamed up with the truffle hot sauce brand TRUFF to create all-new, truffle-flavored menu items. They're unlike anything the Crunchwrap purveyor has served.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Why This Popular New Panda Express Item Might Be Hard To Find

It seems like till a few years ago, plant-based meats were almost unheard of. The best plant-based protein that you could get at a restaurant was probably tofu, maybe a bit of soy here and there. But that changed in 2019. Vox reports that thanks to Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat — two leading brands of plant-based meats in America — the proportion of Americans who've tried plant-based meats shot up to about 40% by the following year. After consulting industry experts, Vox found that one of the main reasons for the overnight success of plant-based meats is the collaboration of the two brands with various fast-food chains in the country.
Indiana StatePosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Check Out This Monster Themed Pizza Place in Indiana

When you hear the word "monster" what comes to mind? For my the first thing I think of is Frankenstein's monster, then Dracula, and so on. Well, one pizza place in Indiana is such a fan of monsters, they've themed their entire pizza joint after them. I was scrolling through...
franchising.com

Taco Bell® Nacho Fries Just Got Hotter With New Limited Time Truff Partnership

Southern California brands join forces to bring the heat and test Loaded TRUFF Nacho Fries and Loaded TRUFF Fries Burrito. August 18, 2021 // Franchising.com // Irvine, Calif. - Last month, the fan-favorite Nacho Fries made its seventh debut to menus nationwide. Now, Taco Bell is spicing things up through a new partnership with fellow SoCal brand TRUFF, the truffle hot sauce brand known for reimagining and elevating pantry staples, to test Loaded TRUFF Nacho Fries and the Loaded TRUFF Fries Burrito.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

Taco Bell Just Made This Major Announcement About Its Menu

For some, this may be the biggest news to come out of Taco Bell this year. The chain just announced it will soon bring back a beloved section of its menu that was discontinued during the pandemic. And they've tapped superstar rapper and ex-Taco Bell employee Lil Nas X to help spread the word.
Forsyth, ILHerald & Review

Taco Bell in Forsyth 'temporarily closed'

The Taco Bell restaurant in Forsyth has been temporarily closed, according to a sign posted on the door Monday evening. The reason for and duration of the closure were unclear. On the company's website, a listing of hours for the restaurant at 1400 Hickory Point Drive shows it as closed all seven days of the week.
Herriman, UTvalleyjournals.com

Enjoy a truly tacotastic time at the Herriman Taco Bell

There is a silly meme out there that says, “You cannot make everyone happy. You are not a taco.” However anyone who has visited the Herriman Taco Bell on 5088 W 134000 S and has had the pleasure of interacting with employee Justin Reynolds might disagree. In early July, a...
RestaurantsPosted by
FanSided

Does Taco Bell have Nacho Fries in 2021?

Taco Bell offers great deals on some tasty drinks and meals, but it’s also our fast food go-to for delicious cravings and snacks, such as the Nacho Fries! Is the popular snack available right now in 2021?. When it comes to fast food favorites, we all know they come and...
Businessmarketingdive.com

Why winning brands like Taco Bell still look to agencies for help on culture

Few national brands attract the level of cult-like devotion as Taco Bell. When the restaurant chain refurbished a hotel in its image a few years back, rooms quickly booked up, with fanatics and influencers flocking in from around the country. The company's enduring pull with consumers made its decision earlier this month to name a culture agency of record (AOR) a curious one: Why does a marketer ostensibly winning the pop culture wars — and performing well on the sales front — need additional outside help?

Comments / 0

Community Policy