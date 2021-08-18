The New Taco Bell Design Looks Like That One Bank In Loves Park

I was just talking about this bank with my sister the other day. She says that it scared her when she was a kid. Our parents used to use this bank when it was whatever it was before PNC Bank. Fun note, this was the first place I used an ATM. A truly magical device when you were a kid. You just put your card in and money came out, I couldn't understand why we didn't have infinite money. But my sister said that the people in the bridge above always scared her and she thought she had to be on her best behavior in line because the people were watching her.