After a litany of leaks related to Call of Duty: Vanguard began to come about earlier this week, Activision and developer Sledgehammer Games decided to face those leaks head-on and has now given us our first look at the 2021 installment in the first-person shooter series. Although this footage in question doesn't reveal much of what Call of Duty: Vanguard will have in store, it does look to verify the time period in which the game will be set.