HOLLAND TWP. — A woman was arrested after deputies say she crashed her vehicle into a Holland Township home, reports WOOD TV-8. The crash happened around 5:22 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, on Beeline Road between James Street and Felch Street. According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, the 18-year-old Holland woman fell asleep behind the wheel, causing her vehicle to veer off the road and into the side of a garage attached to a home.