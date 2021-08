A shot of the front of Sun Roll food truck taken at Food Truck Tuesday at Larkin Square in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. Before the age of the food truck, one would look at the notion of buying sushi off a truck with disgust, or at the very least a little apprehension about the freshness of the product. For Sun Roll food truck, based out of Buffalo, New York, they have not only made a successful business out of selling fresh sushi out of a food truck, but are thriving at local Western New York events.