PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — SeMarion Humphrey went through the unimaginable last school year as the brave middle school student that came forward after his classmates bullied him. The tipping point came from an incident at a sleepover where Humphrey claims he was the target of physical and mental abuse. On Saturday, he’s got even with his bullies in a positive way. He created a nonprofit called SeMarion’s voice, turning what happened to him into a platform that gives other victims of bullying the courage to come forward. “I’m not glad about the situation, but I’m glad what we did with it,” Humphrey said....