Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Residents lift blockade near Peru’s Las Bambas copper mine

By Syndicated Content
b975.com
 4 days ago

LIMA (Reuters) – Residents near MMG Ltd’s Las Bambas copper mine in the Peruvian Andes lifted the blockade of a road used to transport the red metal after receiving overtures from the socialist government of President Pedro Castillo, community leaders said on Wednesday. People in the Chumbivilcas region who make...

b975.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Unrest#Copper Mines#Blockade#Reuters#Mmg Ltd#Peruvian#Chinese#China Minmetals Corp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Worldmining-technology.com

Congo seeks revaluation for China Moly’s copper and cobalt mine

The Democratic Republic of Congo has reportedly formed a commission to re-evaluate the reserves and resources at the Tenke Fungurume copper and cobalt mine. The new commission would validate the compliance of China Molybdenum with its contractual obligations regarding the project. China Molybdenum owns a majority stake in the Tenke...
Industrymining.com

Southern Copper keeps faith in iconic mine spurned by government

Southern Copper Corp. remains hopeful it can convince Peru’s new left-wing government of the merits of building a fiercely contested copper mine in the coastal mountains. President Pedro Castillo has singled out the Tia Maria project as a non-starter under his administration, a view that was echoed by Minister of Energy and Mines Ivan Merino in a meeting with company executives Thursday.
Metal Miningmining-technology.com

Nomad increases royalty stake in Caserones copper mine in Chile

Nomad Royalty has signed an agreement with private vendors to acquire a royalty in the Caserones copper-producing mine in Chile for $27.25m in cash. Under the agreement, the firm will purchase an additional 0.351% net smelter return royalty on the mine in the Atacama region. Nomad Royalty will receive the...
Industrykitco.com

Teck resumes operations at Highland Valley copper mine

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the company’s statement, Highland Valley has resumed operations and is now in the process of ramping...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

METALS-Copper edges up on Las Bambas supply disruption threat

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Wednesday on fears of supply disruption at Las Bambas mine in Peru amid ongoing labor strikes in top producer Chile. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.8% to $9,325 a tonne by 0342 GMT, reversing losses from the previous session.
Industrykitco.com

Top 10 largest copper mining companies in Q1 2021 - report

(Kitco News) - Codelco was the largest copper mining company in the world in Q1 2021 (based on attributable copper tonnes). Freeport-McMoRan jumped two positions up and landed second in Q1 2021 due to production surge at Grasberg. Kitco ranked the top 10 largest copper mining companies worldwide based on...
Industryspglobal.com

Third union joins strike at Codelco's Andina copper mine in Chile

A third group of workers at Codelco's Andina copper mine in central Chile walked out Aug. 17, lifting the number of workers on strike at the division to over a thousand, the state-owned mining company said. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Members of...
Metal Miningdallassun.com

Sombrero Resources Options the High-Grade Takana Copper-Nickel District in Southeastern Peru

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Sombrero Resources Inc. ('Sombrero' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Share Purchase Option Agreement (the 'Agreement') with Pembrook Copper Corp. to acquire its Peruvian subsidiary, Chukuyo Exploraciones S.A.C. ('Chukuyo'), which owns the rights to the Takana copper-nickel district located in southeastern Peru. The Takana district is comprised of claims encompassing 50,300 hectares and has numerous high-grade copper-nickel occurrences. The claims are located approximately 90 kilometres (km) northwest of the city of Cusco and approximately 235km northeast of the Sombrero District, where the Company controls 130,000 hectares on the western extension of the Andahuaylas Yauri belt (Figure 1).
Worldmining.com

Peru calms interventionist fears with plan to tap copper riches

Peru’s new socialist government is working with the mining industry on a new approach to community relations and red tape to unlock more of the country’s huge mineral wealth. “All companies are happy, so far,” Minister of Energy and Mines Ivan Merino said in an interview Saturday. “We all agree...
Industrykitco.com

B.C. copper mine suspends operations due to wildfires

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) announced today that operations at Teck Highland Valley Copper in south-central British Columbia have been temporarily suspended due to an evacuation order issued by the District of Logan Lake in response to wildfire activity in the area. "All workers are being...
Labor IssuesPosted by
AFP

Agreement reached to avoid strike at world's largest copper mine in Chile

The main workers' union at the world's biggest copper mine, Chile's Escondida, announced Friday it had reached an agreement with Anglo-Australian giant BHP to avoid a strike. In 2017, Escondida workers staged a 44-day strike -- the longest ever in the Chilean mining industry -- that lost BHP $740 million and provoked a 1.3 percent fall in the country's GDP. Chile is the world's largest copper producer, with 5.6 million tons a year that make up 28 percent of global output, much of which is sold to China, the world's biggest consumer.
Energy Industrykitco.com

Chile regulators approve $2.5bn Dominga copper-iron mine project

ANTIAGO – A regional Chilean environmental commission on Wednesday approved Andes Iron's $2.5-billion Dominga project, giving the green light to the proposed copper and iron mine after years of wrangling in the country's courts. The commission had previously rejected the proposal, but in April, an local environmental court breathed new...
Industrymining-technology.com

Copper prices drop after tentative deal agreed at the Escondida mine

Copper prices have dropped after BHP and mine workers reach a tentative wage deal at the Escondida mine in Chile. This comes after the workers’ union announced on Monday that they would extend the government-mediated talks by a day to stave off a strike by workers which would paralyse the mine’s production capability.
Industrykitco.com

Copper falls as supply worries at Escondida mine ease

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Wednesday as worries about supply disruptions at the world's biggest copper mine, Escondida, eased after a deal reduced risk of a labour strike. BHP Group Ltd and the union at its Escondida copper mine in Chile said they had reached a tentative...
Industrymining.com

Chile’s mining industry sees 2-3 years of high copper prices

Chilean miners expect copper prices to stay high for two to three years but remain wary of labeling the boom a “supercycle” like what happened a decade ago, a senior executive said on Tuesday. The price of copper soared to record highs this year on expectations of global economic recovery...

Comments / 0

Community Policy