Residents lift blockade near Peru’s Las Bambas copper mine

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Sombrero Resources Inc. ('Sombrero' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Share Purchase Option Agreement (the 'Agreement') with Pembrook Copper Corp. to acquire its Peruvian subsidiary, Chukuyo Exploraciones S.A.C. ('Chukuyo'), which owns the rights to the Takana copper-nickel district located in southeastern Peru. The Takana district is comprised of claims encompassing 50,300 hectares and has numerous high-grade copper-nickel occurrences. The claims are located approximately 90 kilometres (km) northwest of the city of Cusco and approximately 235km northeast of the Sombrero District, where the Company controls 130,000 hectares on the western extension of the Andahuaylas Yauri belt (Figure 1).