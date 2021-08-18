Cancel
Economy

UK court sets scene for $14 billion-plus class action against Mastercard

By Syndicated Content
b975.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – A London court on Wednesday approved a 10 billion pound-plus ($14 billion-plus) class action against global payments processor Mastercard that claimants said could entitle 46 million British adults to roughly 300 pounds each if it is successful. The Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) had been expected to certify...

#Mastercard#Class Actions#London Court#Uk#Reuters#British#The Uk Supreme Court
