The Tesla founder introduced his newest prized piece of tech, and I have some questions about their bodies. Like, why do they have them?. During his company's AI Day on Thursday, Elon Musk unveiled a "life-size" humanoid called the Tesla Bot, whose purpose is to "eliminate dangerous, repetitive, and boring tasks." (Somewhere in the Times Square subway station, Andrew Yang is screaming, "told you so!") And while I'm all for a piece of technology that can take over my least favorite repetitive activities, cleaning the litter box, for example, why must the robot that does it look like a human in the first place?