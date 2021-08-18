Does Alzheimer’s Disease Start Inside Nerve Cells?
Summary: Amyloid-beta accumulates in nerve cells and spreads, from cell to cell, via nerve fibers. This process occurs prior to the formation of amyloid plaques in the brain. An experimental study from Lund University in Sweden has revealed that the Alzheimer’s protein amyloid-beta accumulates inside nerve cells, and that the misfolded protein may then spread from cell to cell via nerve fibres. This happens at an earlier stage than the formation of amyloid-beta plaques in the brain, something that is associated with the progression of Alzheimer’s disease.neurosciencenews.com
