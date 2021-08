Allen was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Friday. All seven of Allen's big-league appearances this season have come as a starter, but it looks as though he'll pitch out of the bullpen for now, as it was reliever Francisco Perez who was optioned in a corresponding move. Allen has fared very poorly in 61 major-league innings thus far in his career, striking out just 13.7 percent of opposing batters en route to a 6.79 ERA. In 22.2 innings this season, his ERA sits all the way up at 9.13.