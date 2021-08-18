Cancel
Shreveport, LA

Red River Revel 2021: Is It a ‘Go’ or a ‘No?’

By Robert J Wright
News Radio 710 KEEL
 4 days ago
The text message received from Red River Revel Chairman Michal Ostendorff Wednesday afternoon was simple and to the point. "Revel is a go." The message from Ostendorff wrapped up days of questions surrounding the annual fete, scheduled to begin October 2. And the biggest question of all was, with cancellations of festivals all over the state due to the surge in the COVID Delta variant, would the Revel once again fall by the wayside?

News Radio 710 KEEL

News 710 KEEL has the best news coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

