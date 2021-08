LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4) – Doctors say patients hospitalized because of COVID-19 range in age, medical history, and include both genders, but overwhelmingly have one trait in common: they are not vaccinated. As more people are admitted for severe illness from the virus, the average age has dropped concerning medical staff about the need to increase vaccinations. “The danger really is when the breathing becomes so difficult, they cannot breathe,” said Dr. Eric Lung, chief medical officer for Sky Ridge Medical Center. Lung says they’re seeing an increase in patients over the past week and some have come from other states. Of...