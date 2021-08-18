Cleveland Indians: The 2022 starting rotation is already set and it’s promising
The 2022 starting rotation is already set for the Cleveland Indians / Cleveland Guardians and it’s looking promising. The Cleveland Indians have struggled during the 2021 season in a way that we really haven’t witnessed since 2012. The team is on the brink of finishing below .500 for the first time during the Terry Francona era and a large part of the team’s hardships boils down to the starting pitching.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0