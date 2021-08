MINNEAPOLIS -- The Indians played their longest game of the season on Wednesday at Target Field. There was a lot to see, some of it good, some of it bad. The Twins won it, 8-7, in 11 innings. In the age of the the automatic runner on second base that is an eternity. Rookie Justin Garza, the seventh Indians pitcher in the game, took the loss when Jorge Polanco sent a bases-loaded single into right field in front of a diving Bradley Zimmer. It was Polanco’s third walk-off RBI in the last four games. That includes his game-winning double in the 10th inning Monday night against the Indians.