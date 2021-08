The top elected officials in the city of Syracuse and Onondaga County say they’re willing to accept Afghan refugees to central New York, as the U.S. withdraws its troops from Afghanistan. In a letter to President Joe Biden, the leaders of the city and county governments, including Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh and Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, say now is the time to keep the promise made to Afghan allies, and evacuate and find safe places for them to live in the U.S.