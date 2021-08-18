New WBUR Investigation Sheds Light On Civil Forfeiture In Massachusetts
Massachusetts is the only state where police and prosecutors can confiscate - and keep indefinitely - property based merely on reasonable suspicion. It's a process called "civil forfeiture," and it's the subject of a new WBUR investigation in partnership with ProPublica. We talk to the people behind the investigation: WBUR Investigative Reporter Shannon Dooling and WBUR Investigative Data Reporter Saurabh Datar.www.wbur.org
Comments / 0