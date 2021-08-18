Cancel
Indiana State

Hard Rock taking over casino from troubled Indiana company

Biloxi Sun Herald
 4 days ago

Hard Rock International is taking over a northwestern Indiana casino from an ownership group whose top executives have faced criminal and financial misconduct allegations. The Indiana Gaming Commission on Wednesday approved a deal under which Hard Rock will assume at least 85% ownership of the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary from Indianapolis-based Spectacle Entertainment. The commission had previously forced two former top Spectacle executives to give up their ownership stakes after one was charged by federal prosecutors with making illegal campaign contributions with casino company money.

