StormTeam 3: Thunderstorm Potential Looming for Friday Night

By Aaron White
KIMT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA storm system is expected to move into the Upper Midwest Thursday into Friday. This will bring scattered thunderstorms to northern Iowa and southern Minnesota late Friday evening and into Friday night. Some of these storms could be strong to severe, and the Storm Prediction Center has placed the area in a Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5) for severe weather. Large hail and damaging wind gusts appear to be the main concerns, but a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out, especially for areas in eastern South Dakota and western Minnesota. Some decent rainfall will also be possible, especially for those who see thunderstorm activity. Stay with KIMT News 3 for more updates as we get closer to this storm potential.

