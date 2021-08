Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are one of the most powerful American couples. Sadly, they could not remain together and separated their ways some time ago. Still, they often see one another for the sake of their children. Most recently, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has revealed that her estranged husband has taught her how to become more and more confident in life. Does it mean Kim Kardashian was the least confident lady? She might have had some confusion in her mind when she stepped out to inspire the world. Like other good friends and loving and caring husbands, Kanye West stood by the side of Kim Kardashian and helped her improve her personality and boost her confidence. It eventually led 40-year-old Kim Kardashian to avoid the things that didn’t matter to her and to ignore outside opinions during the days of Kimye.