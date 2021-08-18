Chinese Military Satellite Collides With Space Junk
With so much space junk revolving around the Earth above the atmosphere, there’s no wonder how some of it collides with satellites. It also happened the same with Yunhai 1-02, a Chinese military satellite. The US Space Force’s 18th Space Control Squadron (18SPCS) reported the satellite’s breakup. Thanks to the analysis of astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell, it was concluded that the collision with something present in orbit was the cause, as revealed by Space.com.www.healththoroughfare.com
Comments / 1