Chinese Military Satellite Collides With Space Junk

The Department of Defense is reportedly working to declassify a new weapon capable of neutralizing targets that include hostile spacecraft. The effort is being led by Joint Chiefs of Staff Vice Chair Gen. John Hyten, sources told Breaking Defense. The sources said the unveiling was likely to include a “real-world demonstration of an active defense capability to degrade or destroy a target satellite and/or spacecraft.” The sources also said the declassification initiative — which began under President Donald Trump — might have come to fruition at this week’s National Space Symposium, but that events in Afghanistan led officials to delay the announcement.