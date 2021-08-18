Clarksville Middle School teacher is Indiana Teacher of the Year finalist

CLARKSVILLE — Jaime Lamkin’s mission as a middle school teacher goes much deeper than just teaching math lessons, and her commitment to serve students and help them succeed has earned her statewide recognition.

Lamkin was recently named as a top 10 finalist for teacher of the year in the state by the Indiana Department of Education. The Indiana Teacher of the Year will be announced in October.

She said this is her 24th year of teaching and her 23rd year working at Clarksville Middle School. She now teaches seventh- and eighth-grade math classes.

In addition to being named to the top finalists for Teacher of the Year, she was honored to simply be nominated by two parents of children she taught.

“That right there is the best accolade any teacher can get,” Lamkin said. “Everything else is really just icing and sprinkles on the top. To be in the top 10, I was shocked. I was humbled to think that they looked at my resume and all the writing I had to do on different aspects of education — that they found me worthy of it.”

Clarksville Middle School Principal Nikki Bullington has worked with Lamkin for nearly 20 years. She isn’t surprised to see her receive the statewide recognition “because Jaime is second to none when it comes to teaching.”

“I expect teachers to go above and beyond, but Jaime takes it to a whole new level,” she said. “So I’m just very, very proud of her.”

Since she can remember, Lamkin said she has only wanted to be two things in life: a mother and a teacher.

“I saw it as the same job,” she said. “I have my kids here at school, and then I have my two biological kids at home. These students are my kids.”

She loves the energy kids bring to the classroom, she said.

“I love the laughter — you just can’t find that with a lot of adults,” Lamkin said. “I feed off their energy, they feed off mine.”

She also loves how teaching allows her to continue learning.

“I’m constantly going to professional development because there’s always something more to learn,” she said. “I’ve always said, the year I feel I have nothing more to learn is the year I need to retire.”

Brandi Money was among the parents who nominated Lamkin for Teacher of the Year. She is also a technology teacher at Clarksville Elementary School.

Her daughter took Lamkin’s math class in seventh grade, and although she has often struggled with math, she “soared” and made it to the top five students in Lamkin’s class.

“Jaime was always really good — even if they don’t understand, she will pull them to the side and offer after-school tutoring,” Money said. “You can email her anytime and she will respond immediately.”

Her son is now in Lamkin’s seventh-grade math class, and she feels confident he will be able to work at his own speed and push him to his full potential as a high ability student, Money said.

Anne Perissi also nominated Lamkin as Teacher of the Year. She works at Clarksville Middle School as administrative secretary, and she is the parent of several kids who have been taught by Lamkin.

Perissi said her twins, Jacob and Julia, both took Lamkin’s math class. Lamkin worked hard to help Julia make it to the top of the class, and she helped Jacob learn to like math.

“When you get in her classroom, she has students of all levels, it doesn’t matter — she teaches to that level,” she said. “She teaches to bring you up to where you should be and she pushes you to be where she knows you can be, not where you think you are.”

Lamkin will build connections with students beyond the classroom, including attending athletic events and other extracurriculars her students are involved in, she said.

Lamkin worked for eight years in special education before becoming a board-certified behavior analyst, and she eventually started teaching math classes.

She worked for a few years as the “master teacher” for the school’s Teacher and Student Advancement Program (TAP) program, at which point she evaluated teacher and student data to determine areas of weakness and research strategies for best practices to address those needs.

“I went back to the classroom to teach those and perfect them and taught all of the teachers how to bring them back to their classrooms,” Lamkin said. “I’m very proud to say that during that time, the leadership team…we brought the school from a D school to a C school to a B school, and we are currently and still holding strong as an A school.”

Lamkin said the TAP program taught her that “truly effective instruction is what drives student achievement.”

“It’s more than just getting in front of the room and saying the right things — it’s how you interact with the kids,” she said. “It’s the rapport with the kids. It’s how you get kids feedback, and most importantly, it’s how you get kids involved in the learning.”

“The most effective classroom is where it looks like the students are in charge of the learning more than the teacher,” she said.

As instruction has changed in the past year and a half, she believes she has done more professional development than the rest of the years combined, she said.

She was already using technology in her classroom before the pandemic hit, but the main challenge was staying connected with students when they weren’t physically in the classroom.

Lamkin said her job is to provide a safe, nurturing environment for students, and it was difficult seeing students struggle when they were stuck at home during the shutdown.

“I started doing home visits, and I would pick different students to be students of the week each week,” she said. “I would find something they had done well and I would take little snack bags to them, drop them off on their porch, run back, take a selfie, wave at them and talk to them for a bit,” she said. “Because I knew they needed it, but I needed it just as much.”

Bullington praised Lamkin’s work during the COVID-19 shutdown.

“To engage her students, she had them working toward a goal,” she said. “When they met that goal, she would take her lunch break and go and deliver McDonald’s to the students who earned it,” she said. “What she would typically do in her classroom, she did online.”

Upon returning to the classroom, Lamkin had to make many changes.

Although social distancing limits the type of group work students can do, they use technology to help them work together while still remaining at a distance.

Promoting equity in education is among Lamkin’s priorities. Her older sister’s experience in school is one of the drivers behind her mission, which is to make students feel safe and loved and to offer a high-quality education where students are challenged to reach their goals.

“My eldest sister, who passed away several years ago, was mildly mentally disabled, and when she went to school many years ago…she was in a self-contained classroom even though she was only mildly mentally disabled, she was punished for giving friends hugs, she was left in a time-out room all day long,” she said. “There were things that happened to her that should never happen to any child, so that’s one reason why I went into special ed along with math.”

The pandemic has not only led to gaps in learning — it has also increased existing gaps among at-risk and minority populations, she said.

“My goal is for us to capitalize on the changes that we’re making to address these learning gaps by differentiating to meet the social and emotional, cultural and academic needs of our diverse learners so we can also decrease the gaps that we’re seeing with our students who are Black, our students who have special needs, our students who are on free and reduced lunch and our students who are English Language Learners so we can truly achieve equity in education,” she said.