We’re shockingly just seven weeks away from the Avalanche’s home opener and about a month from training camp. Colorado was notably busy for the better part of July, locking up key core pieces like Gabriel Landeskog and Cale Makar to long-term deals. General manager Joe Sakic was also tasked with finding a new starting goalie, which he did with the acquisition of Darcy Kuemper from the Arizona Coyotes. The team also needed to shore up its depth at all positions and found what they liked in forwards Mikhail Maltsev and Darren Helm and defensemen Kurtis MacDermid and Ryan Murray.