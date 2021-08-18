Cancel
Public Safety

Beware of Scammers Demanding Bitcoin Payment for Utilities, Attorney General Warns

By Patty Wetli
WTTW - Chicago PBS
WTTW - Chicago PBS
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCryptocurrency transactions are still something of the Wild West, and scammers are using that to their advantage. According to a warning from Attorney General Kwame Raoul, thieves claiming to be affiliated with ComEd are contacting Illinois residents and threatening to shut off their electricity unless a purportedly “past-due” bill is paid immediately. The victims of the scam are being told to make their payment via Bitcoin, a form of currency that’s almost impossible to recover, even once the con is discovered.

Chicago, IL
WTTW is Chicago’s premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting unique content for television and digital media.

