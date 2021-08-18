Beware of Scammers Demanding Bitcoin Payment for Utilities, Attorney General Warns
Cryptocurrency transactions are still something of the Wild West, and scammers are using that to their advantage. According to a warning from Attorney General Kwame Raoul, thieves claiming to be affiliated with ComEd are contacting Illinois residents and threatening to shut off their electricity unless a purportedly “past-due” bill is paid immediately. The victims of the scam are being told to make their payment via Bitcoin, a form of currency that’s almost impossible to recover, even once the con is discovered.news.wttw.com
Comments / 0