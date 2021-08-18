Cancel
The Art of Fear: A Chat with Concept Artist Farzad Varahramyan

By James Winspear
dreadxp.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConcept artists are one of the game’s industry’s vital components, responsible for fleshing out the world and visuals of a game. Enemies, characters, environments, and weapons; all these and more are often drawn by a talented artist or team of artists before production begins to nail down the ever-important look and feel of a game. We decided to reach out to Farzad Varahramyan, one such wizard of the drawing tablet whose career has often taken a turn into the suitably spooky. Visual Director and Co-Founder of the awesome Wild West action-horror FPS Darkwatch (which you can read more about here), Farzad has also worked on creature design for the Alien vs. Predator movie series, The Vampire’s Assistant, and 2011’s The Thing prequel. We caught up with him to talk about his history with horror, creating creepy creatures, and his thoughts on the horror genre at large.

