The Art of Fear: A Chat with Concept Artist Farzad Varahramyan

What If…? got some cool background concept art from Marvel on Twitter this weekend. Fans got a taste of Captain Carter in the first installment of the new Disney+ series. Responses online have been optimistic along with the fact that we could see the hero in live-action at some point soon. Marvel, of course, wants to strike while the iron is hot and get more stuff out from the show while it’s running. Episode one played like an extended riff on Captain America: The First Avenger, but things look to get more wild as the series progresses. For now, everyone’s imagination is basically running wild and there’s no telling how interesting things might get as What If speeds on to whatever comes next in the MCU.