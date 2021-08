Debuting in 1980, the original Friday the 13th cashed in on the slasher craze of the late '70s and birthed one of the most iconic villains in all of horror movie history, Jason Voorhees. More than 40 years later, Jason and his battered hockey masks rank him as one of the seminal figures of cinema, up alongside Michael Myers and Freddy Krueger, as well as the Universal Monsters like Dracula and the Wolf Man.