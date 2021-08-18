Pokemon Presents 8.18.2021 – Highlights & Thoughts

From its inception Pokemon as a franchise has been sweeping the world. It's impossible to find someone that doesn't know what a Pikachu is. While many people interact with Pokemon through Video Games, or through Anime there are also a huge number of people who interact with the franchise through the Trading Card Game. With over 800 Pokemon in the world, and new cards that combine multiple Pokemon on one card, or even a single Pokemon that require four cards to summon it can be difficult to know what you have. Whether you're looking to get into Pokemon, or are finding your old binders of Pokemon cards it's important to understand Pokemon Card Rarity.