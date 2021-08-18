Cancel
Katy, TX

school opening

thekatynews.com
 5 days ago

By George Slaughter The Katy Independent School District Wednesday opened its 17th junior high school while welcoming approximately 87,000 students to all its schools across the district. The school is named in honor of Bill and Cindy Haskett, two of the district’s living legacies. It is in the northwest quadrant of the district. The three-story building and was made possible through the 2017 bond approved by voters. Superintendent Dr. Ken Gregorski, Area Superintendent Christopher Morgan, […]

thekatynews.com

