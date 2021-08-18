Mizzou Alumni Association Recognizes Blunt, McCollum With Geyer Award
U.S. Senator Roy D. Blunt and former Columbia mayor Mary Anne McCollum (BA ’72, BS Ed ’76) have received the Henry S. Geyer Award from the Mizzou Alumni Association. The MAA annually presents the awards to one elected official and one citizen who exemplify the dedication and spirit of Henry S. Geyer. As state representative, Geyer believed education was the key to progress and prosperity in Missouri and introduced a bill to establish the University of Missouri in 1839.nodawaybroadcasting.com
